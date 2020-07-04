All apartments in Richardson
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:31 PM

1208 Brush Creek Drive

1208 Brush Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Brush Creek Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well kept single story home in Richardson. Close to City Line, Whole Foods, restaurants, minutes from Central Expressway. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, updated kitchen with fridge, disposal, microwave, granite counter tops, pantry, lots of updates and storage. Beautiful backyard with deck, wooden fence. The owner has taken care of this home. There is an additional family room for relaxing or entertaining. You want to see this one.

Must follow the application process, $55 application fee per adult. No smoking. No Pets. No Section 8, No housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Brush Creek Drive have any available units?
1208 Brush Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Brush Creek Drive have?
Some of 1208 Brush Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Brush Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Brush Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Brush Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Brush Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1208 Brush Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1208 Brush Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Brush Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Brush Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Brush Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1208 Brush Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Brush Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1208 Brush Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Brush Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Brush Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

