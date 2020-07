Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Updated 4 bedroom home in Richardson Heights! - Lovely remodeled 4 bedroom home in Richardson Heights! Great curb appeal with mature trees and beautiful front porch to relax on. Spacious living room and kitchen features granite-countertops. Oversized master that features vinyl wood flooring, granite counter-tops and custom tile shower. This will go quick. Call to view today!

