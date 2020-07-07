All apartments in Richardson
Richardson, TX
1205 Lake Vista Lane
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:54 AM

1205 Lake Vista Lane

1205 Lake Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Lake Vista Lane, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely perfect 3 bedroom, 2 story townhome with handscraped hardwood floors throughout. No carpet in this unit! Wonderful gated community just minutes from UTD features a beautiful pond with fountain, pool and grill area for homeowners and tenants just across from this unit. Inside you'll find an open living space with fireplace open to a dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, with fridge, washer and dryer included. Access to two car garage through the kitchen. Half bath downstairs. 3 generous size bedrooms upstairs. Huge master suite upstairs with sitting area, private mater bath, and nice size walk in closet. Two other bedrooms share a bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Lake Vista Lane have any available units?
1205 Lake Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Lake Vista Lane have?
Some of 1205 Lake Vista Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Lake Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Lake Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Lake Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Lake Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1205 Lake Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Lake Vista Lane offers parking.
Does 1205 Lake Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Lake Vista Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Lake Vista Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Lake Vista Lane has a pool.
Does 1205 Lake Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 1205 Lake Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Lake Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Lake Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.

