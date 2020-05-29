1203 College Park Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Great, Very spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home in College Park!Ceramic tile entry leads to large living room that is over looking the diving pool with spa.wet bar, 2 car garage, Fenced yard, Large master with walk in closet , jetted tub and separate shower,, granite counter tops in kitchen, sprinkler system, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Fresh paint, and 2 living areasin Richardson ISD.



(RLNE2242365)