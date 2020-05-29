All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1203 College Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1203 College Park Blvd
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:44 AM

1203 College Park Blvd

1203 College Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1203 College Park Boulevard, Richardson, TX 75081
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
this Great, Very spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home in College Park!
Ceramic tile entry leads to large living room that is over looking the diving pool with spa.
wet bar, 2 car garage, Fenced yard, Large master with walk in closet , jetted tub and separate shower,
, granite counter tops in kitchen, sprinkler system, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Fresh paint, and 2 living areas
in Richardson ISD.
Great, Very spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home in College Park!Ceramic tile entry leads to large living room that is over looking the diving pool with spa.wet bar, 2 car garage, Fenced yard, Large master with walk in closet , jetted tub and separate shower,, granite counter tops in kitchen, sprinkler system, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Fresh paint, and 2 living areasin Richardson ISD.

(RLNE2242365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 College Park Blvd have any available units?
1203 College Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 College Park Blvd have?
Some of 1203 College Park Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 College Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1203 College Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 College Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 College Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1203 College Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1203 College Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 1203 College Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 College Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 College Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1203 College Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 1203 College Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1203 College Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 College Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 College Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District