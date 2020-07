Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, large townhome with lots of natural lights. Well maintained. Large oepn LR with high ceilings, wood like laminate flrs, gas log FP and access to the fenced slate patio. Pretty view to the landscaped grounds. Nice sized kit with tile flrs, an abundance of cabinets, smooth top range, microwave, Bosch DW. Large mstr down with wood like flrs, sept tub, shower and walk in closet. Two rooms and a loft style office upstairs.