All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9816 Cambria Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9816 Cambria Court
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:50 PM

9816 Cambria Court

9816 Cambria Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9816 Cambria Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 2 bedroom,2.5 bath,Gameroom,Media room on large corner lot in desired Frisco ISD! Neutral colors,vaulted ceilings,lots of windows & MORE!Plenty of room for entertaining in this exciting floorplan,includes upstairs Media or a Bed room,Game Room & Main level Living Room!Spacious Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances,tons of cabinets & countertop space.Breakfast nook!Private Master suite on main level features large walk-in closet & Master Bath with separate shower & tub.Study & additional Bedroom with Full Bath upstairs.Enjoy a low maintenance fenced yard with back patio.brand new refrigerator worth 2600,washer,dryer & pool table included.Perfect location close to 121,shopping,dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9816 Cambria Court have any available units?
9816 Cambria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9816 Cambria Court have?
Some of 9816 Cambria Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9816 Cambria Court currently offering any rent specials?
9816 Cambria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 Cambria Court pet-friendly?
No, 9816 Cambria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9816 Cambria Court offer parking?
Yes, 9816 Cambria Court offers parking.
Does 9816 Cambria Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9816 Cambria Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 Cambria Court have a pool?
No, 9816 Cambria Court does not have a pool.
Does 9816 Cambria Court have accessible units?
No, 9816 Cambria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 Cambria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9816 Cambria Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District