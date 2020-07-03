9816 Cambria Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage media room

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE 2 bedroom,2.5 bath,Gameroom,Media room on large corner lot in desired Frisco ISD! Neutral colors,vaulted ceilings,lots of windows & MORE!Plenty of room for entertaining in this exciting floorplan,includes upstairs Media or a Bed room,Game Room & Main level Living Room!Spacious Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances,tons of cabinets & countertop space.Breakfast nook!Private Master suite on main level features large walk-in closet & Master Bath with separate shower & tub.Study & additional Bedroom with Full Bath upstairs.Enjoy a low maintenance fenced yard with back patio.brand new refrigerator worth 2600,washer,dryer & pool table included.Perfect location close to 121,shopping,dining