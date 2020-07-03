9721 Lightcatcher Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

IMMACULATE home in W. Plano with exemplary Frisco ISD schools! 3-bed plus Study and 2.5 baths. Private study has French doors and hardwoods. Massive master bedroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs with upgraded baths. Upgrades include hardwood floors, decorator paint, granite,tiles on the diagonal, eat at bar open to family room and over sized breakfast area. Stone fireplace, gas logs and hardwoods. Totally private back yard. HOA covers mowing of everything except back yard inside the fence. Close to 121-Hwy, Dallas Tollway & I-75. Very close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, Golf etc. Available for immediate move-in