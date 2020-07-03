All apartments in Plano
9721 Lightcatcher Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9721 Lightcatcher Drive

9721 Lightcatcher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9721 Lightcatcher Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
IMMACULATE home in W. Plano with exemplary Frisco ISD schools! 3-bed plus Study and 2.5 baths. Private study has French doors and hardwoods. Massive master bedroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs with upgraded baths. Upgrades include hardwood floors, decorator paint, granite,tiles on the diagonal, eat at bar open to family room and over sized breakfast area. Stone fireplace, gas logs and hardwoods. Totally private back yard. HOA covers mowing of everything except back yard inside the fence. Close to 121-Hwy, Dallas Tollway & I-75. Very close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, Golf etc. Available for immediate move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 Lightcatcher Drive have any available units?
9721 Lightcatcher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9721 Lightcatcher Drive have?
Some of 9721 Lightcatcher Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9721 Lightcatcher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9721 Lightcatcher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 Lightcatcher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9721 Lightcatcher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9721 Lightcatcher Drive offer parking?
No, 9721 Lightcatcher Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9721 Lightcatcher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9721 Lightcatcher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 Lightcatcher Drive have a pool?
No, 9721 Lightcatcher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9721 Lightcatcher Drive have accessible units?
No, 9721 Lightcatcher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9721 Lightcatcher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9721 Lightcatcher Drive has units with dishwashers.

