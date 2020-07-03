9600 Gold Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool

Wonderful,spacious home on HUGE cup-de-sac lot with room for the entire family. Close to highway 121 and Independence Parkway for excellent commuting and convenience. Highly acclaimed Frisco ISD. Walk to community pool and playground. This home features 3 living areas,2 dining areas and 5 oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Large game room upstairs. Eat in kitchen open to large family room. Beautiful wood flooring in family,living,dining,entry and hallway. Granite counters in kitchens and baths. Backyard is super sized with room for all your outdoor activities. Close to schools,shopping,Russell Creek Park,Ridgeview Ranch Gold Course and restaurants.