Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9600 Gold Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9600 Gold Hills Drive

9600 Gold Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9600 Gold Hills Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
Wonderful,spacious home on HUGE cup-de-sac lot with room for the entire family. Close to highway 121 and Independence Parkway for excellent commuting and convenience. Highly acclaimed Frisco ISD. Walk to community pool and playground. This home features 3 living areas,2 dining areas and 5 oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Large game room upstairs. Eat in kitchen open to large family room. Beautiful wood flooring in family,living,dining,entry and hallway. Granite counters in kitchens and baths. Backyard is super sized with room for all your outdoor activities. Close to schools,shopping,Russell Creek Park,Ridgeview Ranch Gold Course and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Gold Hills Drive have any available units?
9600 Gold Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Gold Hills Drive have?
Some of 9600 Gold Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Gold Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Gold Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Gold Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9600 Gold Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9600 Gold Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Gold Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 9600 Gold Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9600 Gold Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Gold Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9600 Gold Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 9600 Gold Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 9600 Gold Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 Gold Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9600 Gold Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

