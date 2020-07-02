All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9317 Dark Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9317 Dark Forest Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:03 AM

9317 Dark Forest Drive

9317 Dark Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9317 Dark Forest Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AMAZING GOLF-COURSE LOT WITH UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS FROM UPSTAIRS BALCONY AND DOWNSTAIRS WINDOWS. Huge backyrd w room for pool. Upstrs master and gamerm open to balcony. OPEN AND SPACIOUS flrpln. Island kitchen and LARGE brkfst rm open to family room. GREAT flow. HUGE walk-in pantry. Large covered porch. Atrium area off kitchen for grill. Feel like you are living in a RESORT! OVER-SIZED pie-shape cul-de-sac lot.
Easy access to Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 Dark Forest Drive have any available units?
9317 Dark Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9317 Dark Forest Drive have?
Some of 9317 Dark Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9317 Dark Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9317 Dark Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 Dark Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9317 Dark Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9317 Dark Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9317 Dark Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 9317 Dark Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9317 Dark Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 Dark Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9317 Dark Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 9317 Dark Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 9317 Dark Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 Dark Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9317 Dark Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District