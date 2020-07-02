9317 Dark Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

AMAZING GOLF-COURSE LOT WITH UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS FROM UPSTAIRS BALCONY AND DOWNSTAIRS WINDOWS. Huge backyrd w room for pool. Upstrs master and gamerm open to balcony. OPEN AND SPACIOUS flrpln. Island kitchen and LARGE brkfst rm open to family room. GREAT flow. HUGE walk-in pantry. Large covered porch. Atrium area off kitchen for grill. Feel like you are living in a RESORT! OVER-SIZED pie-shape cul-de-sac lot.

Easy access to Highway.