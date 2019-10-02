All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

9305 Dark Forest Drive

9305 Dark Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9305 Dark Forest Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Available for immediate move-in. Master is downstairs with a view of neighborhood golf course. Golf course view is also available from the entire back side of the house. Two bedrooms upstairs with game room and wet bar. Study could be converted to a 4th bedroom. It can also be a second dining area or formal living. Sprinkler, security and CAT-5 wiring add to appeal. Newly renovated kitchen and wood floor downstairs with fresh paint inside. 18 month lease offered with approved application for 2100.00 monthly Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 Dark Forest Drive have any available units?
9305 Dark Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9305 Dark Forest Drive have?
Some of 9305 Dark Forest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9305 Dark Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9305 Dark Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 Dark Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9305 Dark Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9305 Dark Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9305 Dark Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 9305 Dark Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9305 Dark Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 Dark Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 9305 Dark Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9305 Dark Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 9305 Dark Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 Dark Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9305 Dark Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

