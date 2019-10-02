9305 Dark Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Available for immediate move-in. Master is downstairs with a view of neighborhood golf course. Golf course view is also available from the entire back side of the house. Two bedrooms upstairs with game room and wet bar. Study could be converted to a 4th bedroom. It can also be a second dining area or formal living. Sprinkler, security and CAT-5 wiring add to appeal. Newly renovated kitchen and wood floor downstairs with fresh paint inside. 18 month lease offered with approved application for 2100.00 monthly Lease.