Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super location, close to central. . Kitchen has Corian counters and stainless appliances overlooking nice backyard with covered redwood deck. Two livings and dining's with beautiful set off breakfast area. Den has fireplace with long brick hearth and cedar wall. Sprinkler system, raised garden beds and storage building. Garage has workbench and builtin storage. Clean up in progress