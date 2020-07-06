924 West wood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom single story home nestled on corner lot near Pittman Creek and across from Westwood park! Stacked formals offer a large flex space. Family room enjoys large fireplace with gas logs. Updated kitchen w granite countertops, smooth cooktop. All bedrooms are generous in size, three bathrooms: two full plus one with a shower. Large patio in back which is partially covered carport + garage offers plenty of covered parking! Updated interior paint, blinds, laminate wood, roof, HVAC unit! Great location with easy access to everything!! Great schools, parks and trail system. A must see!!!! Also frig and washer and dryer included!!