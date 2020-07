Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Very quite neighborhood. Cherry colored flooring, open kitchen , good room sizes. Granite kitchen counters, marble entry, some hardwoods. Cheerful master bath with treetop view. Study or 4th bedroom down, served by full bath. Minutes from golf course and walking distance to community pool and tennis. (Refrigerator, washer and dryer will stay with the house)