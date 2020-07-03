9213 Blue Water Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

BEAUTIFUL Plano Home (Frisco ISD), available for immediate move-in after approved application. Fall in love with this open floor plan with commercial grade laminate floors, 2 skylights, solar screens, decorative lighting, ceiling fans and custom window coverings. Enjoy the large remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, oak cabinetry, granite countertops, marble backsplash, and breakfast bar & island. Relax in front of the fireplace in the first floor living room or have fun in the second floor gameroom. Sleep comfortably in the first floor Master Suite with garden tub, seperate shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Plus 3 bedrooms upstairs, large yard and 2 car garage