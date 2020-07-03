All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:43 PM

9213 Blue Water Drive

9213 Blue Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9213 Blue Water Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL Plano Home (Frisco ISD), available for immediate move-in after approved application. Fall in love with this open floor plan with commercial grade laminate floors, 2 skylights, solar screens, decorative lighting, ceiling fans and custom window coverings. Enjoy the large remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, oak cabinetry, granite countertops, marble backsplash, and breakfast bar & island. Relax in front of the fireplace in the first floor living room or have fun in the second floor gameroom. Sleep comfortably in the first floor Master Suite with garden tub, seperate shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Plus 3 bedrooms upstairs, large yard and 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9213 Blue Water Drive have any available units?
9213 Blue Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9213 Blue Water Drive have?
Some of 9213 Blue Water Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9213 Blue Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9213 Blue Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9213 Blue Water Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9213 Blue Water Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9213 Blue Water Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9213 Blue Water Drive offers parking.
Does 9213 Blue Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9213 Blue Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9213 Blue Water Drive have a pool?
No, 9213 Blue Water Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9213 Blue Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 9213 Blue Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9213 Blue Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9213 Blue Water Drive has units with dishwashers.

