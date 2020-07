Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms in prestige Plano area!Warm and spacious, accented with wood floors and plantation shutters! New carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted, open design, tall ceilings, forming dining and a study! Situated on an oversized interior corner lot in the Frisco ISD, near golf courses, and just minutes from tons of shopping, dining, & recreation! Surrounded by high end houses. Come and see ! Won't last long!