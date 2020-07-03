All apartments in Plano
916 Goodwin Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:27 AM

916 Goodwin Drive

Location

916 Goodwin Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning renovations just completed at this lovely home. Updated include: Fresh Custom Paint, New Carpet, New Laminated wood floor in Formal living, Dining room, Family room Hallway and Master Bedroom. New Blinds and Lighting Fixtures Throughout. Tray ceilings in kitchen lighting fixtures, new lighting fixtures, granite counter top, stainless steel new range cook-top, vent a hood and dishwasher. New bathroom faucets, new granite vanity sinks, frame-less glass shower door and new surrounded tiles . New Wood Fence. Great place to live. Don't miss this one! Great Value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Goodwin Drive have any available units?
916 Goodwin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Goodwin Drive have?
Some of 916 Goodwin Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Goodwin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
916 Goodwin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Goodwin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 916 Goodwin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 916 Goodwin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 916 Goodwin Drive offers parking.
Does 916 Goodwin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Goodwin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Goodwin Drive have a pool?
No, 916 Goodwin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 916 Goodwin Drive have accessible units?
No, 916 Goodwin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Goodwin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Goodwin Drive has units with dishwashers.

