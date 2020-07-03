916 Goodwin Drive

Amenities

Stunning renovations just completed at this lovely home. Updated include: Fresh Custom Paint, New Carpet, New Laminated wood floor in Formal living, Dining room, Family room Hallway and Master Bedroom. New Blinds and Lighting Fixtures Throughout. Tray ceilings in kitchen lighting fixtures, new lighting fixtures, granite counter top, stainless steel new range cook-top, vent a hood and dishwasher. New bathroom faucets, new granite vanity sinks, frame-less glass shower door and new surrounded tiles . New Wood Fence. Great place to live. Don't miss this one! Great Value!