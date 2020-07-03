913 Jamesville Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location: Near Richardson and Plano corporate, Town home with tons of upgrades which includes high end hardwood floors with High ceilings in front entry and formal living area. Interior features grey paint colors and coordinate upstairs carpet. Granite counter tops, porcelain- glass backslash, ebony cabinets, Stainless steel refrigerator & gas range in Kitchen, 2 inch blinds , Separate utility room has pantry storage. Exterior patio, Walking trail and additional parking in front of unit. Dining and Shopping minutes away.