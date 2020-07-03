All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

913 Jamesville Lane

913 Jamesville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

913 Jamesville Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location: Near Richardson and Plano corporate, Town home with tons of upgrades which includes high end hardwood floors with High ceilings in front entry and formal living area. Interior features grey paint colors and coordinate upstairs carpet. Granite counter tops, porcelain- glass backslash, ebony cabinets, Stainless steel refrigerator & gas range in Kitchen, 2 inch blinds , Separate utility room has pantry storage. Exterior patio, Walking trail and additional parking in front of unit. Dining and Shopping minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Jamesville Lane have any available units?
913 Jamesville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Jamesville Lane have?
Some of 913 Jamesville Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Jamesville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
913 Jamesville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Jamesville Lane pet-friendly?
No, 913 Jamesville Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 913 Jamesville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 913 Jamesville Lane offers parking.
Does 913 Jamesville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Jamesville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Jamesville Lane have a pool?
No, 913 Jamesville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 913 Jamesville Lane have accessible units?
No, 913 Jamesville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Jamesville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Jamesville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

