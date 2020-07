Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Below market price for this beautiful family home with open and spacious floor plan! Hardwood floor, granite counters, SS appliances, 8 foot privacy fence. Master bedroom and study down, 3 bedrooms, large game room and media room up. Walk to jogging and bike paths, elementary and middle school. Convenient location with minutes away from major highway. Community park and nearby school park. Refrigerator stays. Pets case by case. No sign on the yard.