9109 Elissa Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious house that offers everything to you. New flooring, new paint, clean house!! Corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Great schools, proximity to highways, shopping, job centers. 4BRs, 3Bath, Formal living, dining, family room, secondary bedroom with full bath downstairs. Master BR, open loft, HUGE media-game room upstairs. Community pool, playground, tennis court, park.Come look at it today. Pets allowed but need LL pre-approval. Send details to LA. All details provided best to LA knowledge but not guaranteed. Prospects to confirm all details including but not limited to schools, room sizes, etc.