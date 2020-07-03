9109 Elissa Court

Amenities
Spacious house that offers everything to you. New flooring, new paint, clean house!! Corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Great schools, proximity to highways, shopping, job centers. 4BRs, 3Bath, Formal living, dining, family room, secondary bedroom with full bath downstairs. Master BR, open loft, HUGE media-game room upstairs. Community pool, playground, tennis court, park.Come look at it today. Pets allowed but need LL pre-approval. Send details to LA. All details provided best to LA knowledge but not guaranteed. Prospects to confirm all details including but not limited to schools, room sizes, etc.