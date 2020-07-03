All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
9109 Elissa Court
9109 Elissa Court

9109 Elissa Court
Location

9109 Elissa Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious house that offers everything to you. New flooring, new paint, clean house!! Corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Great schools, proximity to highways, shopping, job centers. 4BRs, 3Bath, Formal living, dining, family room, secondary bedroom with full bath downstairs. Master BR, open loft, HUGE media-game room upstairs. Community pool, playground, tennis court, park.Come look at it today. Pets allowed but need LL pre-approval. Send details to LA. All details provided best to LA knowledge but not guaranteed. Prospects to confirm all details including but not limited to schools, room sizes, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 Elissa Court have any available units?
9109 Elissa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9109 Elissa Court have?
Some of 9109 Elissa Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 Elissa Court currently offering any rent specials?
9109 Elissa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 Elissa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9109 Elissa Court is pet friendly.
Does 9109 Elissa Court offer parking?
Yes, 9109 Elissa Court offers parking.
Does 9109 Elissa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9109 Elissa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 Elissa Court have a pool?
Yes, 9109 Elissa Court has a pool.
Does 9109 Elissa Court have accessible units?
No, 9109 Elissa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 Elissa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9109 Elissa Court has units with dishwashers.

