Plano, TX
9108 Faldo Court
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

9108 Faldo Court

9108 Faldo Court · No Longer Available
Location

9108 Faldo Court, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
All exemplary Frisco ISD schools! Great updated house with new granite kitchen counter top, new appliances, new carpet, new paint. One bedroom and one full bath down, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Large and high ceiling family room with gas fireplace. Big island kitchen with big nook. Re-stained kitchen cabinets. Covered patio. Community amenities include 2 swimming pools, tennis court, playground, basketball + more! Surronding wiring in family room. Full brick covered house. Only 6month rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 Faldo Court have any available units?
9108 Faldo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 Faldo Court have?
Some of 9108 Faldo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 Faldo Court currently offering any rent specials?
9108 Faldo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 Faldo Court pet-friendly?
No, 9108 Faldo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9108 Faldo Court offer parking?
Yes, 9108 Faldo Court offers parking.
Does 9108 Faldo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 Faldo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 Faldo Court have a pool?
Yes, 9108 Faldo Court has a pool.
Does 9108 Faldo Court have accessible units?
No, 9108 Faldo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 Faldo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 Faldo Court has units with dishwashers.

