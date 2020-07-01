908 21st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled, open floor plan in heart of downtown Plano. Wood floors throughout living, kitchen, dining and bedrooms. Tile found in bathrooms. High trend finish out includes metal backsplash, quartz counter tops, barndoor and rustic shiplap accents. Large, treed backyard with 32'x12' deck. Garage is small (8'x10') with room for a motorcycle or maybe a smart car. Driveway has room for 2 cars. 2 small or 1 medium pet. No aggressive breeds. owner must approve pets. Advise owner of pet type, size and breed before sending application and checks.