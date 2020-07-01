All apartments in Plano
908 21st Street
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:05 AM

908 21st Street

908 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 21st Street, Plano, TX 75074
Haggard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled, open floor plan in heart of downtown Plano. Wood floors throughout living, kitchen, dining and bedrooms. Tile found in bathrooms. High trend finish out includes metal backsplash, quartz counter tops, barndoor and rustic shiplap accents. Large, treed backyard with 32'x12' deck. Garage is small (8'x10') with room for a motorcycle or maybe a smart car. Driveway has room for 2 cars. 2 small or 1 medium pet. No aggressive breeds. owner must approve pets. Advise owner of pet type, size and breed before sending application and checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

