Plano, TX
905 Sandhurst Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:31 PM

905 Sandhurst Drive

905 Sandhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

905 Sandhurst Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Awesome 3 bed, 2 bath home located in a great neighborhood in Plano! This 2,024 sqft home invites you into a creative and beautiful layout that is great for family and guests. Adorable kitchen with breakfast bar! Separate dining area and living room with brick fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom! Backyard is spacious and includes patio area.Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Sandhurst Drive have any available units?
905 Sandhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 905 Sandhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
905 Sandhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Sandhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Sandhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 905 Sandhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 905 Sandhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 905 Sandhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Sandhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Sandhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 905 Sandhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 905 Sandhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 905 Sandhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Sandhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Sandhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Sandhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Sandhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

