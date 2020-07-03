905 Sandhurst Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



Awesome 3 bed, 2 bath home located in a great neighborhood in Plano! This 2,024 sqft home invites you into a creative and beautiful layout that is great for family and guests. Adorable kitchen with breakfast bar! Separate dining area and living room with brick fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom! Backyard is spacious and includes patio area.Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.