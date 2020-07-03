9020 Enchanted Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

2 story 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home located in Ridgeview Park, across the street from Fowler Middle School - sought after FRISCO ISD. Freshly painted throughout, all new laminate wood floors throughout including upstairs and bedrooms. Kitchen with island and lots of counter space. Master bedroom and second bedroom downstairs having full baths and is perfect for guest or study. Large game room upstairs. Three car garage with shelves and storage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided.