9020 Enchanted Ridge Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:22 AM

9020 Enchanted Ridge Drive

9020 Enchanted Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9020 Enchanted Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
2 story 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home located in Ridgeview Park, across the street from Fowler Middle School - sought after FRISCO ISD. Freshly painted throughout, all new laminate wood floors throughout including upstairs and bedrooms. Kitchen with island and lots of counter space. Master bedroom and second bedroom downstairs having full baths and is perfect for guest or study. Large game room upstairs. Three car garage with shelves and storage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

