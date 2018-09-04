8912 Clear Sky Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 1 story home in a desirable neighborhood in PLANO ISD. Feeds into Rice Middle School, Jasper High and Plano West. Plenty of natural light, high ceilings, desirable split floorplan and lots of upgrades. Large kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops, large island and nice size breakfast nook. Large size living room with fireplace, wall of windows. Updated master bathroom with a separate frameless shower, double sinks. Laminate Flooring in the living areas. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized. Crafts room could be a formal dining room or office, versatile floorplan, great for your needs and wants. Fenced backyard offers open patio and grass area.