Plano, TX
8912 Clear Sky Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:00 AM

8912 Clear Sky Drive

8912 Clear Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8912 Clear Sky Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 1 story home in a desirable neighborhood in PLANO ISD. Feeds into Rice Middle School, Jasper High and Plano West. Plenty of natural light, high ceilings, desirable split floorplan and lots of upgrades. Large kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops, large island and nice size breakfast nook. Large size living room with fireplace, wall of windows. Updated master bathroom with a separate frameless shower, double sinks. Laminate Flooring in the living areas. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized. Crafts room could be a formal dining room or office, versatile floorplan, great for your needs and wants. Fenced backyard offers open patio and grass area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8912 Clear Sky Drive have any available units?
8912 Clear Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8912 Clear Sky Drive have?
Some of 8912 Clear Sky Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8912 Clear Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8912 Clear Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8912 Clear Sky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8912 Clear Sky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8912 Clear Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8912 Clear Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 8912 Clear Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8912 Clear Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8912 Clear Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 8912 Clear Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8912 Clear Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 8912 Clear Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8912 Clear Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8912 Clear Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.

