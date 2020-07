Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

4BR, 3BA home with open floorplan that features a wood burning fireplace in living area.. Master is down, kitchen features granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, island. Opens up to family room, upgraded bath with granite and new lighting. Master bath has separate shower, jetted tub and his and her closets. Upstairs is gameroom, 3 BRs and 2 baths. Separate utilty for full size washer and dryer. Great location, close to schools and shopping.