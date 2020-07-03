8720 San Bernard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Gorgeous Town home loaded with extras in Excellent ***Location near Plano Corporate, Dining and Shopping. Large living area with brand new Wood floors with very flexible space. Master Suite has TWO closets tons of space. Loft has place that could be used for small desk and larger space for second desk or sitting area... Very well taken care of. Faces greenbelt across street....and in back also. Great patio for cooking out or relaxing. Community pool and club house. Easy access to Preston and 121 and Dallas North Tollway.

Great Deal ***Refrigerator and Washer &Dryer Included***.