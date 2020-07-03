8714 Isaac Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

This beautiful & stylish home features 3 beds, 3 baths with a large bonus game or living room on the 2nd floor. Home have hand scraped nail down hardwood floors through out 1st floor and stairs. House is very lightly used and have chef's kitchen with granite counter-tops, 42 inch cabinets, kitchen aid appliances including refrigerator, butler's pantry, over-sized island, double ovens, breakfast bar, and under cab lighting. Some designer touches include iron balusters, bull nose corners, art niches, granite in all baths, & upgraded fixtures. Game room with bath up is great for entertaining. Spacious covered back porch with tile. Easy access to Hwy 121 and the Tollway. Exemplary Frisco ISD. Don't Miss this One!!!