All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8714 Isaac Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8714 Isaac Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8714 Isaac Street

8714 Isaac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8714 Isaac Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
This beautiful & stylish home features 3 beds, 3 baths with a large bonus game or living room on the 2nd floor. Home have hand scraped nail down hardwood floors through out 1st floor and stairs. House is very lightly used and have chef's kitchen with granite counter-tops, 42 inch cabinets, kitchen aid appliances including refrigerator, butler's pantry, over-sized island, double ovens, breakfast bar, and under cab lighting. Some designer touches include iron balusters, bull nose corners, art niches, granite in all baths, & upgraded fixtures. Game room with bath up is great for entertaining. Spacious covered back porch with tile. Easy access to Hwy 121 and the Tollway. Exemplary Frisco ISD. Don't Miss this One!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 Isaac Street have any available units?
8714 Isaac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8714 Isaac Street have?
Some of 8714 Isaac Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 Isaac Street currently offering any rent specials?
8714 Isaac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 Isaac Street pet-friendly?
No, 8714 Isaac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8714 Isaac Street offer parking?
Yes, 8714 Isaac Street offers parking.
Does 8714 Isaac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8714 Isaac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 Isaac Street have a pool?
No, 8714 Isaac Street does not have a pool.
Does 8714 Isaac Street have accessible units?
No, 8714 Isaac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 Isaac Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8714 Isaac Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District