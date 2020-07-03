All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
8703 Naomi Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8703 Naomi Street

8703 Naomi Street · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8703 Naomi Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRISCO ISD. Property features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car rear entry garage. Beautiful foyer with impressive stairway, large dining or living room when you open the front door. Decorative lighting throughout, open concept, kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, spacious living room with lots of windows providing plenty of natural light. Master bath features updated shower, separate garden tub and large walk in closet. Refrigerator included. Easy access to HWY 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Convenience toStonebriar Mall, shopping centers, restaurant, etc. A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 Naomi Street have any available units?
8703 Naomi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8703 Naomi Street have?
Some of 8703 Naomi Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 Naomi Street currently offering any rent specials?
8703 Naomi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 Naomi Street pet-friendly?
No, 8703 Naomi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8703 Naomi Street offer parking?
Yes, 8703 Naomi Street offers parking.
Does 8703 Naomi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8703 Naomi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 Naomi Street have a pool?
No, 8703 Naomi Street does not have a pool.
Does 8703 Naomi Street have accessible units?
No, 8703 Naomi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 Naomi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8703 Naomi Street has units with dishwashers.

