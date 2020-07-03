8703 Naomi Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FRISCO ISD. Property features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car rear entry garage. Beautiful foyer with impressive stairway, large dining or living room when you open the front door. Decorative lighting throughout, open concept, kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, spacious living room with lots of windows providing plenty of natural light. Master bath features updated shower, separate garden tub and large walk in closet. Refrigerator included. Easy access to HWY 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Convenience toStonebriar Mall, shopping centers, restaurant, etc. A MUST SEE.