8628 Pauline Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Property features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car rear entry garage. Beautiful foyer with impressive stairway, large dining room with tile flooring. Decorative lighting throughout, open concept, kitchen features rich-colored cabinets, granite countertops, spacious living room with lots of windows providing plenty of natural light. Master bath features updated shower, separate garden tub & large walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis. Awesome view of tree lines and private outdoor patio area. Community features include playground & pool. Very well maintained. FRISCO ISD.