Plano, TX
8628 Pauline Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 2:43 PM

8628 Pauline Street

8628 Pauline Street · No Longer Available
Location

8628 Pauline Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car rear entry garage. Beautiful foyer with impressive stairway, large dining room with tile flooring. Decorative lighting throughout, open concept, kitchen features rich-colored cabinets, granite countertops, spacious living room with lots of windows providing plenty of natural light. Master bath features updated shower, separate garden tub & large walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis. Awesome view of tree lines and private outdoor patio area. Community features include playground & pool. Very well maintained. FRISCO ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8628 Pauline Street have any available units?
8628 Pauline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8628 Pauline Street have?
Some of 8628 Pauline Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8628 Pauline Street currently offering any rent specials?
8628 Pauline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8628 Pauline Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8628 Pauline Street is pet friendly.
Does 8628 Pauline Street offer parking?
Yes, 8628 Pauline Street offers parking.
Does 8628 Pauline Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8628 Pauline Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8628 Pauline Street have a pool?
Yes, 8628 Pauline Street has a pool.
Does 8628 Pauline Street have accessible units?
No, 8628 Pauline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8628 Pauline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8628 Pauline Street has units with dishwashers.

