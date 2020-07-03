All apartments in Plano
8622 Pauline

8622 Pauline Street · No Longer Available
Location

8622 Pauline Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
Great Condition, location and price - it's all here! Beautiful townhome with oversized master bedroom down and two large bedrooms up. Beautifully appointed with plantation shutters on front, side and master windows. Living and dining are bright with dramatic two story ceiling, Great kitchen with ample cabinets, granite countertops, an island and breakfast bar. Large game or media room up with adjacent library nook. Refrigerator included. Enjoy the HOA managed pool and playground at the landlord's expense! This is a great home - come and take a look!
Convenient to Hiway 121 and Dallas North Tollway - get where you need to go with ease!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8622 Pauline have any available units?
8622 Pauline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8622 Pauline have?
Some of 8622 Pauline's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8622 Pauline currently offering any rent specials?
8622 Pauline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8622 Pauline pet-friendly?
No, 8622 Pauline is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8622 Pauline offer parking?
No, 8622 Pauline does not offer parking.
Does 8622 Pauline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8622 Pauline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8622 Pauline have a pool?
Yes, 8622 Pauline has a pool.
Does 8622 Pauline have accessible units?
No, 8622 Pauline does not have accessible units.
Does 8622 Pauline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8622 Pauline has units with dishwashers.

