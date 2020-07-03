8622 Pauline

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool media room

Great Condition, location and price - it's all here! Beautiful townhome with oversized master bedroom down and two large bedrooms up. Beautifully appointed with plantation shutters on front, side and master windows. Living and dining are bright with dramatic two story ceiling, Great kitchen with ample cabinets, granite countertops, an island and breakfast bar. Large game or media room up with adjacent library nook. Refrigerator included. Enjoy the HOA managed pool and playground at the landlord's expense! This is a great home - come and take a look!

Convenient to Hiway 121 and Dallas North Tollway - get where you need to go with ease!!