8617 Orchard Hill Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 PM

8617 Orchard Hill Drive

8617 Orchard Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8617 Orchard Hill Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR IN KITCHEN STAYS. Huntington home with 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 3 Living Areas & 3-Car Garage in exemplary Plano isd. 2 Bedrooms & 2 full bath down, Large game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths (Jack & Jill and private bath). Formal living room can be used as study. Extensive molding, casing & storage through entire house. Walking distance to neighborhood park, greenbelt, Playground & minutes from Andrew elementary, close to Rice middle school. Easy access to freeways 75, 121, DNT. shopping & restaurants. NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb preferred. Pet deposit is case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

