8617 Orchard Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground garage pet friendly

WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR IN KITCHEN STAYS. Huntington home with 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 3 Living Areas & 3-Car Garage in exemplary Plano isd. 2 Bedrooms & 2 full bath down, Large game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths (Jack & Jill and private bath). Formal living room can be used as study. Extensive molding, casing & storage through entire house. Walking distance to neighborhood park, greenbelt, Playground & minutes from Andrew elementary, close to Rice middle school. Easy access to freeways 75, 121, DNT. shopping & restaurants. NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb preferred. Pet deposit is case by case