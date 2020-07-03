All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 23 2019

8616 Brompton dr

8616 Brampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8616 Brampton Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom condo in Plano - Property Id: 157081

Recently remodeled with fresh paint, luxury vinyl plank floors, carpet stairs, brand new oven in August, 2019. This well-maintained bright and beautiful two beds 1.5 bath condo located in an excellent location. Easily accessible to high way 121, Dallas tollway and mall yet quiet and peaceful. Open floor plan downstairs with living, dining, kitchen and half bath. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a living area upstairs. Vaulted high ceiling in family room. Good size kitchen. Private patio next to green field. Walking distance to Community pool , Elementary and Middle school.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157081p
Property Id 157081

(RLNE5155771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8616 Brompton dr have any available units?
8616 Brompton dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8616 Brompton dr have?
Some of 8616 Brompton dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8616 Brompton dr currently offering any rent specials?
8616 Brompton dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 Brompton dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8616 Brompton dr is pet friendly.
Does 8616 Brompton dr offer parking?
No, 8616 Brompton dr does not offer parking.
Does 8616 Brompton dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8616 Brompton dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 Brompton dr have a pool?
Yes, 8616 Brompton dr has a pool.
Does 8616 Brompton dr have accessible units?
No, 8616 Brompton dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 Brompton dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8616 Brompton dr does not have units with dishwashers.

