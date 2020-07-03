8616 Brompton dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled 2 bedroom condo in Plano - Property Id: 157081



Recently remodeled with fresh paint, luxury vinyl plank floors, carpet stairs, brand new oven in August, 2019. This well-maintained bright and beautiful two beds 1.5 bath condo located in an excellent location. Easily accessible to high way 121, Dallas tollway and mall yet quiet and peaceful. Open floor plan downstairs with living, dining, kitchen and half bath. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a living area upstairs. Vaulted high ceiling in family room. Good size kitchen. Private patio next to green field. Walking distance to Community pool , Elementary and Middle school.

