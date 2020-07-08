8608 Quinton Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom,4 bath,media,game room,3 car garage home in award winning west Plano ISD schools backing to Beautiful greenbelt. Master plus another bedroom with its own bath downstairs.Split staircase, stunning wall of windows in formal living + see thru fireplace.Island kitchen with maple cabinets & upgraded millwork opens to breakfast & family room.Service bar has glass front cabs + wine chiller. Plantation shutters,crown molding + built-ins. Master down with sitting area, jetted tub, huge master bath and walking Closets! Energy saving Kool-Ply roof! Laundry with Utility Sink. Long driveway for entertaining Kids, Ecowater Treatment systems, New updated fence, Retaining wall for outdoor greenery pleasure