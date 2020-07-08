All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:59 AM

8608 Quinton Point Drive

8608 Quiton Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8608 Quiton Point Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 5 bedroom,4 bath,media,game room,3 car garage home in award winning west Plano ISD schools backing to Beautiful greenbelt. Master plus another bedroom with its own bath downstairs.Split staircase, stunning wall of windows in formal living + see thru fireplace.Island kitchen with maple cabinets & upgraded millwork opens to breakfast & family room.Service bar has glass front cabs + wine chiller. Plantation shutters,crown molding + built-ins. Master down with sitting area, jetted tub, huge master bath and walking Closets! Energy saving Kool-Ply roof! Laundry with Utility Sink. Long driveway for entertaining Kids, Ecowater Treatment systems, New updated fence, Retaining wall for outdoor greenery pleasure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Quinton Point Drive have any available units?
8608 Quinton Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 Quinton Point Drive have?
Some of 8608 Quinton Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Quinton Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Quinton Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Quinton Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8608 Quinton Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8608 Quinton Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8608 Quinton Point Drive offers parking.
Does 8608 Quinton Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 Quinton Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Quinton Point Drive have a pool?
No, 8608 Quinton Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8608 Quinton Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 8608 Quinton Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Quinton Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 Quinton Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

