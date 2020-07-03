All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

8528 Maltby Ct

8528 Maltby Court · No Longer Available
Location

8528 Maltby Court, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous and COMPLETELY REMODELED home - Property Id: 232049

Gorgeous and COMPLETELY REMODELED home featuring an open concept kitchen that opens to a large breakfast and living room with fireplace. New granite countertops throughout the home are complimented by updated flooring and tile. Relax in the large master suite, in the garden tub or take in the afternoon breeze on the patio overlooking the large back yard with a new board-on-board fence. Two more bedrooms make this home ideal for a family. A large two car garage completes this home. While you may not want to leave this home, when you do, the heart of everything that Plano has to offer is only a few minutes away. Don't let this ready to move in immediately one get away as it will not last long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232049
Property Id 232049

(RLNE5598436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 Maltby Ct have any available units?
8528 Maltby Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8528 Maltby Ct have?
Some of 8528 Maltby Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 Maltby Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8528 Maltby Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 Maltby Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8528 Maltby Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8528 Maltby Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8528 Maltby Ct offers parking.
Does 8528 Maltby Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 Maltby Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 Maltby Ct have a pool?
No, 8528 Maltby Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8528 Maltby Ct have accessible units?
No, 8528 Maltby Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 Maltby Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8528 Maltby Ct has units with dishwashers.

