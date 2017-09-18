All apartments in Plano
8525 Hunters Trace Lane

8525 Hunters Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Hunters Trace Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept townhouse with an open floorplan and soaring ceilings! Greenbelt behind home offers privacy! Refrigerator and washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Hunters Trace Lane have any available units?
8525 Hunters Trace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 Hunters Trace Lane have?
Some of 8525 Hunters Trace Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 Hunters Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Hunters Trace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Hunters Trace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8525 Hunters Trace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8525 Hunters Trace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8525 Hunters Trace Lane offers parking.
Does 8525 Hunters Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8525 Hunters Trace Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Hunters Trace Lane have a pool?
No, 8525 Hunters Trace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8525 Hunters Trace Lane have accessible units?
No, 8525 Hunters Trace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Hunters Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 Hunters Trace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

