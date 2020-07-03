8521 Forest Highlands Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bed & 2.5 bath Townhome is available Now! This bright and spacious townhome features large living area, vaulted ceilings and tons of storage all ideally located in the private and scenic Hidden Creek neighborhood. New Full Bath upstairs has frameless door! Secondary Bedroom #2 is nearly as big as Master bedroom and has a walk-in-closet. New laminate floor in living room. New carpet. Enjoy the community pool and close proximity to major freeways, shopping, business centers and Frisco ISD Schools! Smaller pets considered on case-by case-basis. HOA maintains lawn care, sprinkler system and onsite amenities.