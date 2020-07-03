All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8521 Forest Highlands Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8521 Forest Highlands Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:52 AM

8521 Forest Highlands Drive

8521 Forest Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8521 Forest Highlands Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bed & 2.5 bath Townhome is available Now! This bright and spacious townhome features large living area, vaulted ceilings and tons of storage all ideally located in the private and scenic Hidden Creek neighborhood. New Full Bath upstairs has frameless door! Secondary Bedroom #2 is nearly as big as Master bedroom and has a walk-in-closet. New laminate floor in living room. New carpet. Enjoy the community pool and close proximity to major freeways, shopping, business centers and Frisco ISD Schools! Smaller pets considered on case-by case-basis. HOA maintains lawn care, sprinkler system and onsite amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 Forest Highlands Drive have any available units?
8521 Forest Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 Forest Highlands Drive have?
Some of 8521 Forest Highlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 Forest Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8521 Forest Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 Forest Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8521 Forest Highlands Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8521 Forest Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8521 Forest Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 8521 Forest Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 Forest Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 Forest Highlands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8521 Forest Highlands Drive has a pool.
Does 8521 Forest Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 8521 Forest Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 Forest Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8521 Forest Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District