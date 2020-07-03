All apartments in Plano
8516 Bridgend Court

Location

8516 Bridgend Court, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home with stone accented exterior! Pretty curb appeal with mature trees & landscaping! Many updates! Wood laminate floors! 2-story Foyer w updated chandelier opens to Living & Dining areas. Open Island Kitchen has gas cooktop & white cabinets! 2-story Family Room w Fireplace! Patio overlooks backyard w mature shade trees & wood privacy fence! Master BR has gorgeous bath w jetted tub, updated tile shower, 2 sinks & WIC! One BR & full bath down w 3 more BRs up. You will love to make this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 Bridgend Court have any available units?
8516 Bridgend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 Bridgend Court have?
Some of 8516 Bridgend Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 Bridgend Court currently offering any rent specials?
8516 Bridgend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 Bridgend Court pet-friendly?
No, 8516 Bridgend Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8516 Bridgend Court offer parking?
Yes, 8516 Bridgend Court offers parking.
Does 8516 Bridgend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 Bridgend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 Bridgend Court have a pool?
No, 8516 Bridgend Court does not have a pool.
Does 8516 Bridgend Court have accessible units?
No, 8516 Bridgend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 Bridgend Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8516 Bridgend Court has units with dishwashers.

