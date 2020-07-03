8516 Bridgend Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home with stone accented exterior! Pretty curb appeal with mature trees & landscaping! Many updates! Wood laminate floors! 2-story Foyer w updated chandelier opens to Living & Dining areas. Open Island Kitchen has gas cooktop & white cabinets! 2-story Family Room w Fireplace! Patio overlooks backyard w mature shade trees & wood privacy fence! Master BR has gorgeous bath w jetted tub, updated tile shower, 2 sinks & WIC! One BR & full bath down w 3 more BRs up. You will love to make this home!