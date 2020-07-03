8500 Severn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

STUNNING cul-de-sac property on greenbelt lot. Fantastic home for large family! High vaulted ceilings throughout home. Hardwood flooring downstairs throughout - newly refinished! Roof replaced 2016, AC 2014, Cooktop 2018, Exterior paint 2017, Garage door 2016. Custom interior stone wall with stained glass. Granite in kitchen with maple cabinetry. Huge bedrooms with LOTS of closets and storage. Sliding fence encloses backyard and pool. Your car and belongings in backyard will be secure! Almost one third of an acre lot! Storage house - workshop in back with electric tools. Gorgeous evenings - Neighborhood could not be better - Frisco schools - close to Dallas tollway, Stonebriar mall, restaurants and shopping!