Plano, TX
8500 Severn Court
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:53 AM

8500 Severn Court

8500 Severn Court · No Longer Available
Location

8500 Severn Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
STUNNING cul-de-sac property on greenbelt lot. Fantastic home for large family! High vaulted ceilings throughout home. Hardwood flooring downstairs throughout - newly refinished! Roof replaced 2016, AC 2014, Cooktop 2018, Exterior paint 2017, Garage door 2016. Custom interior stone wall with stained glass. Granite in kitchen with maple cabinetry. Huge bedrooms with LOTS of closets and storage. Sliding fence encloses backyard and pool. Your car and belongings in backyard will be secure! Almost one third of an acre lot! Storage house - workshop in back with electric tools. Gorgeous evenings - Neighborhood could not be better - Frisco schools - close to Dallas tollway, Stonebriar mall, restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 Severn Court have any available units?
8500 Severn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8500 Severn Court have?
Some of 8500 Severn Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 Severn Court currently offering any rent specials?
8500 Severn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 Severn Court pet-friendly?
No, 8500 Severn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8500 Severn Court offer parking?
Yes, 8500 Severn Court offers parking.
Does 8500 Severn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 Severn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 Severn Court have a pool?
Yes, 8500 Severn Court has a pool.
Does 8500 Severn Court have accessible units?
No, 8500 Severn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 Severn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8500 Severn Court has units with dishwashers.

