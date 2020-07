Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 5 beds and 4 baths, large kitchen with island, pantry; gas cooktop, solid ash cabinets, newly painted throughout solar screens; spacious game room up; walk to elementary, middle schools and Russell Creek Park; Located in the heart of Plano . Pets to be considered on case to case basis, with a pet deposit.

Upstairs bedrooms will soon have new carpet .