8304 Barber Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub

Stunning Beautiful House! Granite countertops in kitchen & master bathroom. Master bedroom down, 3 bedrooms up. Huge kitchen island. Frameless master shower. Covered patio, pool & spa with flagstone are great for entertainment & relaxing. Good school district. Close to HWY 121 & 75. Lot of upgrades. Refrigerator included. This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Don't Miss! {Tenant to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information & click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.