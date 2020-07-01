All apartments in Plano
8304 Barber Oak Drive

8304 Barber Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8304 Barber Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
hot tub
Stunning Beautiful House! Granite countertops in kitchen & master bathroom. Master bedroom down, 3 bedrooms up. Huge kitchen island. Frameless master shower. Covered patio, pool & spa with flagstone are great for entertainment & relaxing. Good school district. Close to HWY 121 & 75. Lot of upgrades. Refrigerator included. This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Don't Miss! {Tenant to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information & click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 Barber Oak Drive have any available units?
8304 Barber Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8304 Barber Oak Drive have?
Some of 8304 Barber Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8304 Barber Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Barber Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 Barber Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8304 Barber Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8304 Barber Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 8304 Barber Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8304 Barber Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 Barber Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 Barber Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8304 Barber Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 8304 Barber Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 8304 Barber Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 Barber Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8304 Barber Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

