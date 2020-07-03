8304 Barber Oak Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful House for Lease in Plano Area - 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms - Immaculate and Stunning Beautiful House with granite countertops in both kitchen and master bathroom.Master bedroom is down, 3 bedrooms are up. Huge kitchen island. Frameless master shower. The backyard and the pool is great for entertainment and relaxing. Pool and spa with flagstone covered patio. Good school district. Easy access to HWY 121 and 75. Lot of upgrades. Refrigerator is included. This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home!



{Tenant to verify all information} Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE1854022)