Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful home only steps away from Skaggs Elementary, Rice Middle School, and Russell Creek Park. Easy access to 121, Dallas North Tollway, Stonebriar Mall, Legacy West, and Toyota HQ. Walking distance to the community pool. Move in ready! 2.5 car garage size. Big game room. Upgraded in September 2017 including new paint, new granite counter top, new carpet for the large game room, new dishwasher, new microwave oven and new cook top.