Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:58 AM

8240 Fountain Ridge Drive

8240 Fountain Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8240 Fountain Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms 2 stories house is located in a very quiet and nice community. House is near highly rated PISD schools and walking distance to Elementary school and middle school. Fantastic neighborhood offers two swimming pools, walking trails and Russel Creek park. Master bedroom is on second floor with two extra bedrooms. It is great for parents taking care of their little one. And spacious kitchen area is well connected with family room. Another extra bedroom is on first floor with a full bath. Great for guest room or study. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive have any available units?
8240 Fountain Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8240 Fountain Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8240 Fountain Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

