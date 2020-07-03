8240 Fountain Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms 2 stories house is located in a very quiet and nice community. House is near highly rated PISD schools and walking distance to Elementary school and middle school. Fantastic neighborhood offers two swimming pools, walking trails and Russel Creek park. Master bedroom is on second floor with two extra bedrooms. It is great for parents taking care of their little one. And spacious kitchen area is well connected with family room. Another extra bedroom is on first floor with a full bath. Great for guest room or study. Must See!