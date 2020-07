Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Great floor pan, lovely 4 Bedrooms, 3.1 bathes house with best Plano School - Skagga, Rice, Jasper and Plano West! Beautiful wood laminate and ceramic tile floors throughout the whole house for easy clean up. Master down, three bedrooms and game room up, beautiful high ceiling in family room. 5 minutes to best schools Skaggs elementary school, Rice middle school and large Russell Creek Park. Pet case by case. Wearing mask is required when accessing the house.