8125 Skyridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Excellent West Plano Schools - Skaggs, Rice, Jasper and Plano West. This gorgeous, 5 bedroom 4.1 bath, 3 car garage home can be yours. Magnificent, massively updated kitchen with granite, gas cook top and double ovens just to mention a few. Master bath renovation includes custom cabinets,granite counters ,steam shower and new air jetted tub. Beautiful hardwoods grace the downstairs, wrought iron staircase enhances the spectacular entry and foyer. Plantation Shutters. 8ft Board on Board fence with automatic gate opener spanning the 3 car garage and complete backyard. Roof replaced in 2016. Close to tollway. A must see!