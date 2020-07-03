All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 11 2019 at 2:29 AM

8125 Skyridge Drive

8125 Skyridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8125 Skyridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent West Plano Schools - Skaggs, Rice, Jasper and Plano West. This gorgeous, 5 bedroom 4.1 bath, 3 car garage home can be yours. Magnificent, massively updated kitchen with granite, gas cook top and double ovens just to mention a few. Master bath renovation includes custom cabinets,granite counters ,steam shower and new air jetted tub. Beautiful hardwoods grace the downstairs, wrought iron staircase enhances the spectacular entry and foyer. Plantation Shutters. 8ft Board on Board fence with automatic gate opener spanning the 3 car garage and complete backyard. Roof replaced in 2016. Close to tollway. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 Skyridge Drive have any available units?
8125 Skyridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8125 Skyridge Drive have?
Some of 8125 Skyridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8125 Skyridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8125 Skyridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 Skyridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8125 Skyridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8125 Skyridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8125 Skyridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8125 Skyridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8125 Skyridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 Skyridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8125 Skyridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8125 Skyridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8125 Skyridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 Skyridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8125 Skyridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

