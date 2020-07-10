All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

811 19th Street

811 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 19th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Haggard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
So much space in this house - great floorplan with 2 HUGE living areas and split bedroom floorplan. Great quiet neighborhood with lush landscaping and private backyard area. Great hardwood floors, NO CARPET. Oversized front porch to sit and relax on! Close to Downtown Plano and urban amenities along with Dart rail line. No smokers. Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 19th Street have any available units?
811 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 19th Street have?
Some of 811 19th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 811 19th Street offer parking?
No, 811 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 811 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 19th Street have a pool?
No, 811 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 811 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

