811 19th Street

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

So much space in this house - great floorplan with 2 HUGE living areas and split bedroom floorplan. Great quiet neighborhood with lush landscaping and private backyard area. Great hardwood floors, NO CARPET. Oversized front porch to sit and relax on! Close to Downtown Plano and urban amenities along with Dart rail line. No smokers. Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.