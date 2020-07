Amenities

Well maintained three bedroom and two and half bath home in much desired West Plano. House features open floor plan, master bedroom down, 2 bedrooms and game area on the second floor. Hardwood floors in downstairs. Updated kitchen and master bathroom. Beautiful backyard with mature trees. Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.