Plano, TX
805 Snapdragon Lane
Last updated July 2 2019

805 Snapdragon Lane

805 Snapdragon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

805 Snapdragon Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home in west Plano. This home features a large crisp kitchen and LOADS of closet space. Features two living rooms and upstairs loft area that can be an office or play area. The large master includes a sitting area. Master bathroom includes dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Large upstairs laundry room with a sink. Large backyard for family entertainment with an elegant stone patio. Recent carpet and paint. Ready to move in.
Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Snapdragon Lane have any available units?
805 Snapdragon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Snapdragon Lane have?
Some of 805 Snapdragon Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Snapdragon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
805 Snapdragon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Snapdragon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 805 Snapdragon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 805 Snapdragon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 805 Snapdragon Lane offers parking.
Does 805 Snapdragon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Snapdragon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Snapdragon Lane have a pool?
No, 805 Snapdragon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 805 Snapdragon Lane have accessible units?
No, 805 Snapdragon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Snapdragon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Snapdragon Lane has units with dishwashers.

