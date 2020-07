Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace media room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool media room

Completely modern and extremely spacious home. Grand for large family as it is near great schools, has a perfect swimming pool, extra living areas, study, media room, etc. Luxurious with beautiful high end finishes! Great location close to schools and shopping with easy access to Preston road or the tollway.