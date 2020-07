Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A beautiful upgraded house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in PLANO. All interior walls, window trims, some baseboards are freshly painted, curtains are washed and fresh all over the house, Few months old refrigerator and chandelier included. Newly renovated bathrooms, Entire house has ceramic tiles and wood, Solar Cell Powered Attic Fans and Ceiling fans. Shed in backyard for extra storage. Also you can enjoy the jogging trail and bike path. Must See!!